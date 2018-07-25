Storm clouds swirl over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington July 25, 2018. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Heavy downpours produced dangerous driving conditions and flash flooding on local roads and highways just after the Wednesday evening commute, stranding cars in rapid waters and fallen trees blocking their travel lanes.

D.C. fire and EMS officials cautioned drivers to avoid Rock Creek Park in Northwest Washington after floodwaters swept a mail truck over a short embankment near the intersection of Grant Road and Davenport Street. The vehicle’s driver was not found near the scene, and authorities were working with the U.S. Postal Service to locate the driver.

A large tree nearly fell on a fire department vehicle soon after, and officials reported at least one stranded car near 27th Street and Broad Branch Road NW.

“Stay out of Rock Creek Park. Between the flooding and the falling trees, it’s a dangerous situation,” said Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. fire department spokesman.

Montgomery County Fire Department workers rescued several drivers from vehicles as more than a dozen areas were flooded.

Maryland State police said highway workers were dealing with standing water on lanes of the Capital Beltway by Route 29.

In Virginia, high water was reported along Spout Run Parkway, and Twitter users posted video and images of a flooded Ballston Quarter parking garage.