Detectives said they were told on Aug. 23 about Pacheco after the victim came forward to authorities. The victim told police she first met Pacheco around 10 years ago when he was working as a social worker and providing services for one of her family members.
Officials said they believe Pacheco “began grooming the victim’s family” by offering gifts, vacations and stays at his home.
The victim told police of three occasions when she “found recording devices hidden in the bathroom and a bedroom” at his home. The devices, police said, were “recording her as she was in various stages of undress.” She was a juvenile at the time of the offenses, according to police.
Pacheco was charged with several felonies, including two counts of unlawful filming of a minor.
Anyone who has information in the case is asked to call 703-246-7800 and press option 3.