“I’m the true definition of a daddy’s girl who no longer has a daddy,” Brenda, 20, said at a Thursday news conference. “I dreamt of the day my daddy could walk me down the aisle, and I wanted him to be able to see his future grandchildren, but that day will never come.”

Michael Brown. Freddie Gray. And now William Green. This week the name of the 43-year-old Southeast Washington man joined a grim list of black men who have died controversial deaths at the hands of police.

In the years to come, his name may be invoked at protests and his image printed on T-shirts as a symbol of the problems many see with policing in African American communities, but his family is grieving for a man in full.

As Brenda Green read the remembrance of her father from a piece of white notebook paper Thursday, she was surrounded by more than 15 relatives, many of whom said in interviews afterward that there is now a hole at the center of their large family.

The name William Green may live on in the national consciousness, but to them he was universally known as “BooBoo.” As his son, William Little, 23, put it, he was the gregarious and funny “glue” of the Green family, which is spread across the District and Prince George’s County.

“He made everybody comfortable,” Little said. “He brought everyone together.”

Family members said they saw that uniting quality in different ways. While William Green’s daughter called herself a daddy’s girl, his mother, also named Brenda Green, said he was a mama’s boy who always took her to the doctor.

To his cousins, he was the relative who always called and visited. One recalled how she told William Green she needed to go to North Carolina to visit a sick godmother. William Green hopped in her car without even packing a bag.

Nikki Owens, another cousin, recalled how William Green phoned her one day and told her he was getting off work at midnight and would make the long drive to Fredericksburg, Va. to see her.

“We’re old,” Owens recalled telling him. “We’re trying to go to sleep.”

She stayed up anyway.

Then there were the meals, from ribs to fish. William Green was constantly cooking for his family — and posting photos of his creations on Facebook. Family members recalled how he threw a whole pig on the grill for Thanksgiving, complete with an apple in its mouth.

William Green grew up in the District and Maryland, attending Potomac High School in the Glassmanor section of Prince George’s. He had two children and was not married at the time of his death. He started a job as a luggage loader with Megabus about four weeks before his slaying, the family said.

“BooBoo was determined for that job,” said his mother, Brenda Green. “He used to go up to that bus station every day.”

Owens said that three days before his death, he was planning a cruise with her. One day after his death, he had been slated for his first promotion at Megabus to become a dispatcher.

Prince George’s police said Cpl. Michael A. Owen Jr. was called to the scene of an accident in Temple Hills around 7:20 p.m. Monday night. Owen and a second officer were told by witnesses that William Green had struck a vehicle, police said.

William Green was removed from his vehicle and appeared to be under the influence of a substance, police said. Green was handcuffed with his wrists behind his back and eventually placed in the front passenger seat of Owen’s cruiser. A short time later, police said, Owen fired seven shots at William Green, for reasons they have yet to explain.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities charged Owen with second-degree murder and other counts in William Green’s killing.

“I am unable to come to our community this evening and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the charges. “I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime.”

Family members were gratified Owen was quickly charged but said they had not yet received an account from authorities of why William Green was shot. An attorney for Owen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the Thursday news conference, the family called for swift justice for William Green and said they want a thorough investigation of instances when Owen used force over his 10-year career.

The family also wants the department to look at whether any policies may have allowed an unsafe officer to remain on the force. Owen had been involved in two other shootings, including one fatal shooting in 2011 now being reviewed by prosecutors.

Family members and their attorney, William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., declined to discuss the events leading up to the shooting. Murphy said they are still gathering facts and may have uncovered new cellphone video footage that captured some of the action.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to pay for William Green’s funeral costs, since he died without life insurance.

Murphy, who also represented the family of Gray, said the Green family’s response to the tragedy is one unlike any other he has seen in his more than 40 years as an attorney. Thirty members of the family showed up at his office to meet with him. In death, William Green appeared to remain the glue for his family that he had been in life.

