Josselin Ramirez faced long odds as her trial drew to a close.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Md., had tied the 20-year-old to an armed MS-13 robbery crew, showing that she helped them case businesses ahead of heists and cleaned the weapons after the robberies. Jurors had watched a video of Ramirez speaking to detectives about her earlier gang life in her native El Salvador, and about how she’d lured a policeman there into an MS-13 ambush. “He was shot in the head,” she said.

Then, on June 28, Ramirez did what few courtroom regulars could recall ever seeing: She asked to halt testimony, consulted with her attorney, had him talk to prosecutors, and then, through her lawyer, announced that she was guilty.

“All right,” said Montgomery County Circuit Judge John Maloney, who asked aloud whether the change came about because prosecutors had agreed to drop some of robbery and gang-related charges that Ramirez faced. “Is there a plea agreement?”

“No,” said her attorney, Timothy Clarke.

“Plea to all six charges?” Maloney asked.



Josselin Ramirez (Montgomery State's Attorney's Office)

“That’s correct,” Clarke said. “We tried to reach an agreement, but the state did not wish to do that.”

After that last-minute admission of guilt, Ramirez was back before Maloney on Thursday for sentencing. She faced a total of up to 105 years in prison. Maryland’s nonbinding sentencing guidelines for the case recommended a range of nine to 24 years, said Montgomery State’s Attorney spokesman Ramon Korionoff.

Ramirez was given a total of 95 years on six charges.

[How the armed robbery crew operated: “They’d go in and take over.”]

The robbery crew with which Ramirez is associated is suspected in more than a half-dozen robberies in the Washington region. Four or five armed members of the crew would quickly enter a business and be out within minutes.

At the time of her arrest last year, Ramirez was living in Alexandria, Va., having just moved there from Temple Hills, Md., according to court records. She had begun living in the area several years earlier, after coming to the United States from El Salvador in 2013, according to court files. ICE officials have said recently that she is in the country illegally.

The guilty plea appears to have eliminated the chance that prosecutors might play an audio recording for jurors of a telephone call Ramirez made from jail to her mother during the week of the trial.

“She indicated that she was going to be found guilty,” Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Mays said at the time of Ramirez’s plea. “She was going to jail for quite some time, that there were photographs.” Mays briefly descried the audio during the plea.

The photos, Mays said, showed her with her friends holding guns, including one weapon that was used in a robbery. Other photos showed Ramirez displaying MS-13 hand signs, prosecutors said.

When Ramirez abruptly pleaded guilty last month, it was to three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three counts of participating in a gang-related crime.

The incidents were September robberies of a food truck between Wheaton and Rockville, Md., and of an Exxon station in the area, then a Nov. 3 robbery at a wireless phone and check-cashing business in downtown Wheaton. The Exxon robbery was the largest of those, with the robbers taking $120,000, police said.

The robbery suspects were caught Nov. 3 after police spotted them during a stakeout, pursued them onto the Capital Beltway, and chased their van, which crashed. One suspect, police say, was killed when he fled the disabled van and was struck by a police car.

Ramirez joined MS-13 as a teenager, according to evidence at her trial. “How hold were you?” she was asked in Spanish during the police interview.

“I was 13,” she said, according to the evidence.

She admitted to helping MS-13 to kill a policeman in El Salvador, and helping to kill a rival gang member, evidence showed. “It was very ugly,” she said about gang-life in El Salvador. “Things are very different over there.”

She crossed into Texas in October 2013, and reached Northern Virginia three months later, trial evidence showed. She told detectives, according to arrest filings, that she rejoined the gang after running into an MS-13 member she knew from El Salvador.

Ramirez is likely to face deportation proceedings after she serves her prison term.

She was “unlawfully present” in the United States at the time of her arrest last year, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.