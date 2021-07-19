Haldenstein made comments that led officers to search a bedroom, and a male victim was discovered deceased inside, police said. Haldenstein was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
After his release from the hospital, Haldenstein was transported to Herndon police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives, police said. He was then transported to the Fairfax County jail, where he was charged, police said. Haldenstein is being held without bond.
Herndon police said they will probably release the name of the victim later Monday. Haldenstein’s case was not listed in court records, so it was unclear if he had an attorney. No phone numbers could be located for him or his family.