A dog awoke occupants to a house in Germantown, alerting them to a fire that caused more than $500,000 in damage, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

A dog alerted owners of a house in Montgomery County to a blaze that caused heavy damage, according to the county fire department.

The late night fire originated in the flue and fireplace of a home in Germantown, and broke through to the outside of the building, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire department, who said combustibles may have been too close. The house in the 20500 block of Neerwinder Street had a “newer type” chimney, with a metal flue, and wood and siding on the outside, Piringer said.

He said that when the dog woke the homeowners there was no smoke in the house. Smoke alarms were present, he said, but they did not activate because of the absence of smoke. Four occupants evacuated safely, Piringer said.

He said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. and caused $425,000 in damage to the house where it started, and $75,000 to its contents. Heat also damaged a neighboring house, he said.

In a tweet, the county fire department described the canine as a “hero dog.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news