The 17-year veteran known as “Big Al” collapsed of a heart attack Thursday while conducting a water flow test at the training facility in Blue Plains, and died Sundaysurrounded by his family at George Washington University Hospital, a department spokesman said. He is the District’s 101st firefighter to die in the line of duty, and the first since Lt. Kevin McRae suffered a heart attack at a fire in Shaw in 2015.

Pictures of Graham depict a gregarious-looking man with a big smile framed by a goatee and mustache, posing happily with friends or grilling racks of ribs. But those who knew him described him as quiet and humble, one to “never seek the limelight.”

To say he liked to fix things understated his abilities. He was a craftsman.

“He liked turning wrenches, and he was good at it,” said D.C. Deputy Fire Chief Gary W. Steen Jr., who oversees the department’s vehicular fleet. “I think he’s going to be irreplaceable. I’ll probably have to have five or six people to handle all the tasks he took on.”

Robert Small, one of Graham’s close friends and a fellow firefighter, said Graham performed a job unseen by many but crucial to keeping people safe.

“Nothing is worse than not having an engine that won’t pump water or a ladder that won’t go up when there’s a fire,” said Small, assigned to Engine 12 in Brentwood. “You don’t get mulligans in the fire department. It has to go right every time.”

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took note of Graham’s death in a Tweet, saying, “with every tour he made our city safer and our community stronger.” Fire officials said Monday that funeral plans were incomplete; Graham lived near Annapolis, never married and had no children. He also volunteered at the firehouse in Harold Harbor outside Annapolis in Anne Arundel County.

“He was not doing the glamorous jobs,” said Dabney Hudson, president of the D.C. firefighter’s union. “But he would do whatever was needed to be done to make sure we had the best of everything. No job was beneath him.”

It was Graham’s behind-the-scenes work at the training center that earned him the recognition that his friends said he tried to avoid — firefighter of the year in 2018. The citation credited him with helping turn around a fleet that had been in disrepair.

Graham helped repair engines and oversaw contractors who every year had to test the water flow through 68 engines to ensure each could pump at 1,250 gallons a minute.

Noticing that ropes used to help extend and support free-standing ladders were frequently breaking, Graham discovered that it was caused by a cleaning solution, Small said. He said Graham not only researched the problem but traveled from firehouse to firehouse to restring 500 ladders.

When Graham didn’t have his tool box, he worked shifts out of the Lanier Heights Firehouse, a station built in 1908 and tucked in the middle of a residential street near Adams Morgan. Friends said he didn’t hesitate to make needed repairs and touch-ups to the Spanish Colonial Revival-style station on Lanier Place NW.



“If you needed something done, you could always call on Alex,” Small said.

