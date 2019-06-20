The thieves came armed with a hammer, with eyes on unique, but expensive, targets: Cartier eyeglass frames.

Inside the Apex Optical Co. store in downtown Washington, one man swung the hammer on a glass case, then snatched six pairs of frames before turning to leave. An employee tried to block the escape before a second man hit the employee with a hammer, according to a D.C. police report.

The thieves fled with frames that cost $5,700, and damaged two other sets of Cartier frames valued at $950 each, according to the police report.

D.C. police investigators are searching for the pair they say are responsible for the smash-and-grab burglary at the shop in the 2000 block of L Street NW, just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.



Investigators said they are trying to identify two men who they say are connected to a smash-and-grab burglary of expensive designer eyeglasses Wednesday in downtown Washington. (D.C. police)

One suspect “struck [the employee] approximately four times with a hammer at [the employee’s] knee,” the report said.

The employee, who ran from the back of the store to confront the robbers, was injured but refused medical treatment, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.

On Thursday, D.C. police released surveillance photos of the suspects. The photos showed a black male, who wore a two-toned beige cap, a dark half-zip top and a dark shorts, walking with another black male, with a beard, in a dark colored Hugo Boss T-shirt and dark pants.

Both suspects were last seen running northbound on 20th Street NW, the police report said.

Earlier in the spring, four suspects used a hammer to smash display cases and grabbed three Hermes bags and Chanel earrings from a Dupont Circle area shop in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. According to a police report, the three designer bags were valued at nearly $30,000 and the earrings were worth more than $300, the report said.

Police arrested two men in that case and are searching for two others in a heist that does not appear related to the eyeglass burglary, police said.

Police are investigating Wednesday’s incident as an assault with a dangerous weapon, burglary, first-degree theft and destruction of property worth more than $1,000.

Read more:

In a famous D.C. cemetery, a final place of dignity awaits the poor and unfamous

In deadly gun store heist, burglars were warned cops were coming. They smashed and grabbed anyway

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news