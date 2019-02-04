Hikers got lost/disoriented Sunday night in the C&O park on a rugged trail in the Great Falls area, authorities said. (National Park Service map via Montgomery County fire and rescue service)

Offices and houses, streets and roads seem everywhere in the highly developed Washington area. But as some hikers discovered Sunday night, it is still wild enough here to get lost.

All were found and “safely extracted,” said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

It happened in a plausible place. It was In the C&O National Park, along the Potomac River in the Great Falls area, on the Billy Goat Trail, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service. The trail is known for its ruggedness even in daylight.

In a Twitter posting, Piringer said the hikers were “lost on trail with darkness coming” and needed help. The group was made up of five adults and six who were under 18, he said.

Piringer said the county fire department, assisted by firefighters from the Navy installation at Carderock, went to their aid. Boats were dispatched and a U.S. Park Police helicopter circled overhead, probing the darkness with its spotlight.

The hikers were found, he said, and “led out to safety” on an emergency access trail.

