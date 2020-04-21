By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 21, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDTFairfax County police say a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred Tuesday morning near Royce Court and Hummer Road in the Annandale area.Police said they’re looking for a green, four-door sedan that possibly has front-end damage. Few details were immediately available.The victim’s name was not released, pending the notification of relatives.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy