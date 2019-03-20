Closets so often are cited as hiding places that the idea of anyone actually concealing himself in one might seem a cliche. However, Fairfax County police said they found a man in a closet last week during a search that followed a car crash.

The police said they were in the 1200 block of Thompson Run Court about 8 p.m. Thursday during a search for someone who had fled from the scene of a hit-and-run incident. As officers searched, police said, they were told by a homeowner t hat someone had forced entry into a home. The location was in the Vienna area.

Police said they checked the house, and found someone “hiding in a closet.”

Police said Zachary Fossett, 23, of Ashburn, Va., was arrested and charged with hit and run, burglary, driving while intoxicated, possession of schedule I or II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

