He was outside his vehicle after pulling over on the shoulder of Route 50 when he was struck, the police said. He died at the scene, they said. It was not clear why he had pulled over.
Both he and his car were hit by a pickup truck that overturned nearby, according to a preliminary investigation, the police said. After the truck overturned, the driver got out, according to the police.
After about 40 minutes, the police said, a man was found about 150 yards from the scene, and taken into custody. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
As of late Sunday no charges were reported. Police said an investigation was underway.