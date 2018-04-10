Someone was stopped near the American University campus in upper Northwest Washington early Monday while putting up posters that included one with an image of Adolf Hitler, the university said.

The university said the posters were being affixed about 2 a.m. to utility property and Metro bus shelters in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue NW.

D.C. and Metro Transit police were notified and took someone into custody, according to AU. In a statement, a university official said the posters included an anti-gun control message and depicted Hitler along with one of the gun control advocates from the high school in Florida where the mass killings occurred in February.

The university’s statement was posted on a D.C. police community e mail bulletin board. In its statement the university said D.C. police made an arrest on a charge of defacing public property.

AU said the person taken into custody had no connection with the university.

