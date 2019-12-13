“We don’t only give the children toys,” Lloyd said. “We make sure that when they walk in, they forget about their trauma and their problems.”

On Thursday, however, thousands of dollars’ worth of decorations and gifts, including gift cards, stored in a U-Haul vehicle off Rhode Island Avenue, disappeared after the truck was broken into, Lloyd said. She said the organization typically rents a U-Haul for three days ahead of the party and stores gifts there for “accountability,” rather than leaving them in a house.

“That’s what we use to store everything in so nothing is at anyone’s home,” she said. “We’ve been doing that for many, many years.”

A police report said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 31st Street NE for the theft Thursday morning. The truck had been locked up overnight, but Lloyd found it broken into, according to the report.

“[Lloyd] comes back out to the truck at approximately 1100 hours . . . to grab some items and realized all the donations were stolen to include the lock for the truck,” the report said.

Help for the organization came in the form of a crowdfunding campaign aimed at providing some gifts before Saturday, when the party is slated for Echostage in Northeast Washington.

Patrick Plein, a policy analyst for the Alexandria-based Nolan Center for Justice of the American Conservative Union Foundation, which works on criminal justice reform, said the organization started the campaign after learning of the theft in a story from ABC7. Within an hour, more than $1,000 was raised, Plein said.

“We specifically have an interest in the families and children of those incarcerated and trying to break cycles of incarceration,” he said. “We can do something to bring a smile to their face.”

Lloyd said the party is still on.

“I’m not canceling it,” she said. “I’m a strong believer that all things work together for good. . . . Every kid is going to get a toy leaving that party tomorrow.”

Peter Hermann and Lynh Bui contributed to this report.

