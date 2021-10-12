About 9 a.m. Monday, the homeowner called the county’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) to report that a man was trying to break into his home in the 18000 block of River Road, which runs through Montgomery's relatively spread-out western area, according to police.
“While on the phone with ECC, the homeowner fired at the individual, striking and killing him,” said Shiera Goff, a Montgomery police spokeswoman.
Responding officers arrived to find the man dead inside the home. Officials identified him Tuesday as Harry Trueman Powell of D.C.
“It appeared that Powell had been sleeping in the basement of the residence for some time without the homeowner’s permission,” police said in a statement. “The homeowner did not know Powell.”
It was not clear exactly how the homeowner noticed Powell or where Powell was when he noticed him.
Relatives of Powell could not be immediately reached for comment.
Alice Crites contributed to this report.