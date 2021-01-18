“Due to an external security threat located under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, no entry or exit is permitted at this time,” the police said. “You may move throughout the buildings but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”

From the Capitol, where Biden is scheduled to sworn in at noon Wednesday, smoke could be seen coming from the location described.

AD

AD

Shortly afterward, D.C. firefighters announced that they had responded “to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished.”

“There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen,” D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said on Twitter.

D.C. police spokesman Stephen Benson said the fire started at a homeless encampment. He said the alert was sent because of the proximity of the fire to the Capitol, which — along with much of the rest of downtown Washington — has been on high alert since the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol by a mob protesting President Trump’s election defeat.