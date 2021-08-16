By Martin WeilToday at 10:48 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:48 p.m. EDTShareA homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday night in Montgomery County, the county police said.The incident occurred on Futura Court in the Germantown area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe homeowner and the alleged intruder were acquaintances, according to the police. It was not clear late Tuesday how the two were acquainted.The matter was under investigation. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.