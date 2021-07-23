The woman, who police said was also armed with a gun, shot the man as he came toward the front door. When officers arrived, they found the man had a loaded handgun. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. The woman was not hurt.
The Prince William County Police Department said in a statement that detectives are trying to determine “why the man was at the residence.” It said the “incident does not appear to be random.”
The case remains under investigation.
“After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified based on self-defense and therefore no charges will be placed against the victim,” the police statement said.
Police later identified the armed man as Azhar Laurent Smart, 20, of Triangle, Va.