A Centreville homeowner shot a man in his front of his home early Monday during what may have been a burglary, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way around 5 a.m. for a reported burglary, police said. The homeowner, who was not named, confronted a man near the front porch of his home and fired at the man several times, police said.

The man was hit and fled the scene, police said. He went to a Loudoun County hospital before being airlifted to Reston Hospital, where he was being treated for wounds that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said they are investigating whether a burglary was in progress and the relationship between the men.