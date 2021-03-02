A police arrest affidavit says the suspect and victim were seen on surveillance video arguing outside a line of businesses. The affidavit does not say why the two were arguing.

Young was ordered detained with a hearing set for March 24. His attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

In the second case, police said they arrested Sean Howard III and Shaquille Bynum, both 18 and from Northeast Washington, and charged each with first-degree murder in the Jan. 6 death of Ibrahim Sesay, 20.

Sesay, of Northwest, was shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ninth Street NW. He died at a hospital.

Police said in an arrest affidavit that the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery of a gas station convenience store by four men, at least three of them armed and wearing ski masks.

Police said that customers scattered as the first assailant entered the store and that Sesay was shot at an entrance as he struggled with one of the men over a gun.

Howard, who was arrested Monday, was ordered detained with a court hearing set for March 24. His attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.