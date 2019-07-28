A homicide investigation was underway Sunday night in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police said the inquiry was being carried out at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Randle Place, in the Congress Heights area.

The site is a commercial area south of Malcolm X Avenue and north of Alabama Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what prompted police to investigate.

