A homicide victim was found in Alexandria just before midnight Friday night, and a suspect in the death was charged Saturday evening, the police said.

Police said officers were sent at 11:55 p.m. to a house in the first block of S. Van Dorn Street to investigate a death. The officers found the victim, who police identified only as being 35 years old and a resident of Alexandria.

Police said a 44-year-old man was charged with murder Saturday evening.

Neither victim nor suspect was identified. Police said they were known to each other. The victim’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified, police said.

They said they were continuing to investigate.

The homicide was the first in Alexandria this year, police said.

The site is in the city’s West End, near Interstate 395.