A man was found slain Friday afternoon in a park in the city of Bowie, the Bowie police department said.

The man was found in Allen Pond Park after police were sent there about 4:30 p.m. in response to a call about a disturbance, said Bowie police chief John Nesky.

The park is the major multi-purpose recreation facility in Bowie. Bowie is a city within Prince George’s County.

As a result of the investigation, the Bowie police said, the park’s softball and lacrosse fields were closed. Also closed were the skate park and basketball courts. Nesky said the man was found between the basketball courts and the Mitchellville Road entrance to the park.

The police said no danger or risk existed “at this time” to the community.

No cause of death could be learned immediately.

