“I’m hurt about this,” said Jamarid’s mother, Tymesha Robinson, recalling the oldest of her four children.

Relatives described Jamarid as an enterprising and creative teen who liked to draw and had designed his own “HoodTails” logo to brand hooded sweatshirts, which he sold for up to $30 a piece. His mother said he had 16 on back order.

Jamarid attended Johnson Middle School, where he was recalled as a class clown who understood the adults and children in the building well enough to know exactly what made them laugh.

He would employ his dry sense of humor with his classmates, pretending to be a father to them and telling them to go home, cracking everyone one up.

“He was goofy,” said Chris Wade, the school’s former dean of students, who knew Jamarid well. “Even when you wanted to be mad at him and you wanted him to make other choices, he just made you laugh and smile. He was a light.”

D.C. police said the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of 12th Place SE, steps from Johnson Middle and near his grandmother’s house.

Authorities said Jamarid was struck by several bullets and died at a hospital. His mother said he was with a neighborhood friend. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday, and neither police nor the family knew of a possible motive, or if Jamarid had been targeted.

The teen was the second person killed in the District on Tuesday. Shortly before 3 p.m., police said 22-year-old Dewayne Shorter III of Temple Hills, Md., was shot in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road in Northeast Washington.

The 14 homicides in the District this year put the city on pace with last year, which ended with nearly 200 killings, the most in the past 16 years. Violent crime in the District is up 10 percent, with in­creases in every category, including robberies and assaults.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said the killing of the teenager “speaks to the level of violence that we cannot forget about in our city,” and he warned about being distracted by other issues, such as the riot at the Capitol.

“We still have a real, present gun-violence issue here in our city that has to be addressed,” Contee said Wednesday.

The hard-hit Ward 8 is now mourning two 15-year-old students.

Dayvon Lewis was fatally shot on Jan. 21 on Congress Street SE. His mother described him as jokester with a “fun-loving character.”

Last school year, Dayvon was in the ninth grade at Thurgood Marshall Academy, where the school’s executive director, Raymond Weeden, recalled him frequently popping into his office in between classes, asking for snacks, or to borrow a pencil, or just random questions.

“His heart always wanted to do better,” Weeden said.

Every year, Thurgood Marshall Academy takes its ninth graders to a law firm in downtown D.C. and asks them to dress professionally. Weeden recalled helping Dayvon properly put on his tie. It was a normal teenage moment that he shared with so many students over the years.

“He was a kid, trying to figure it out. He was the awkward ninth grader we hoped to have,” Weeden said.

At Johnson Middle, Jamarid relished making friendships with people in the building. So when schools closed, he hated distance learning and just wanted to get back to school.

“He had connections with people who cared,” Wade said. “When people cared about him, he cared about them.”

Jamarid also understood that the troubles in his community impacted his ability to concentrate at school. He talked about the violence in Southeast Washington and would mention if there were certain people hanging around outside Johnson at dismissal time that made him wary.

“He stretched me so much and kept me on my toes,” Wade said. “He was not a traditional student, and to reach him you had to really understand him. He made me realize the importance of connections and listening to students. The fact that he was walking home with a friend when this happened just highlights the real work that needs to be done to change the culture in Southeast.”

Robinson said her son played football and other sports in school, challenged his two younger sisters and brother in video games, and recorded rap music.

She said his plans were to “make his clothes” and run his own business. She said police have not told her what might have happened Tuesday night.

The year 2020, Robinson said, “was crazy.” Now, she said, “2021 hurts too.”

Marissa J. Lang and Clarence Williams contributed to this report.