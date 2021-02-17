By Peter HermannclosePeter HermannReporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police departmentEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 17, 2021 at 5:11 p.m. UTCA 22-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 3:50 p.m. inside an apartment building in the 300 block of 33rd Street SE, in a residential neighborhood between Minnesota Avenue and the Anacostia River.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice identified the victim as Diamonte Green, of District Heights, Md. He was pronounced dead on the scene.There have been 25 homicides recorded in the District this year, up from 22 during the same period in 2020. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy