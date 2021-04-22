A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street SW. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at a hospital.

Police identified the victim as Andre Butler of Oxon Hill, Md.

A police report said that the shooting occurred in front of a store and that authorities were searching for a white Toyota 4-Runner with Maryland license plates.

The street has residences on one side and a shopping center on the other side.

Police also said that a 30-year-old man who was shot on Tuesday has died of his injuries.

That shooting occurred about 10:35 p.m. in the first block of Franklin Street NE, near North Capitol and Michigan streets.

Authorities identified that victim as Brandon Long of Northeast Washington. Police said he was found partially inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital Wednesday .

There have been 60 homicides in the District this year, a 36 percent increase over this time in 2020.