Also about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, they were called to the area of 6th and Forrester streets in the Washington Highlands neighborhood for a report of an unconscious man.
Police said they found the body of Evan Wood, 34, of Oxon Hill, Md.
Authorities said they believe Wood had been shot Saturday about one-third of a mile away, in the 4200 block of 6th Street SE, near Chesapeake Street.
It was not immediately clear how Wood made it to Forrester Street. A police spokeswoman said officers did not get a call Saturday for shots fired or for a shooting near 6th and Chesapeake streets.
A police report said Wood had been shot in the right leg.
There have been 41 homicides in the District this year, according to D.C. police. That is up 14 percent from this time in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high in killings.