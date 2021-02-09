Police said the suspect, Ronald Miller, 41, of Northeast Washington was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Police said the killing occurred about 8 p.m. during a domestic dispute. Miller told police Hardy was his “significant other,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in court, and that he stabbed her after she tried to attack him with a knife.
The affidavit says a neighbor who heard Hardy scream called police, and officers got inside by breaking through a back window to the ground-floor apartment.
Police said Miller was treated at a hospital for cuts to his hands, and that Hardy had been stabbed at least 40 times.
A Superior Court judge ordered Miller detained Tuesday and set a court hearing for March. Miller’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.
There have been 21 homicides in the District this year, up from 17 at this time in 2020, which ended with the highest number of killings in 16 years.