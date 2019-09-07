A man was found dead Saturday morning in Langley Park, Md., and police said he was a homicide victim. (iStock/iStock)

A homicide victim was found in Prince George’s County on Saturday, police said.

They said the man was found lying in a parking lot in the 8000 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park. He had an upper-body wound, the police said.

Police said they were called to the scene about 6 a.m. after someone spotted the man. It was unclear how long he had been there.

As of late Saturday, no name had been released.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news