A homicide victim was found in Prince George’s County on Saturday, police said.
They said the man was found lying in a parking lot in the 8000 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park. He had an upper-body wound, the police said.
Police said they were called to the scene about 6 a.m. after someone spotted the man. It was unclear how long he had been there.
As of late Saturday, no name had been released.
