The caregiver had allegedly been physically assaulted, police said Sunday in a statement.
A resident, identified as Edward Opeoluwa David, 27, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder, the statement said. He is awaiting a bond hearing.
The site is a group home for men who require living assistance, the statement said.
Police said they were actively investigating and could provide no additional information.
Relatives of the victim could not be located, and the operator of the group home was not identified.
Carona Court is a one-block residential street about one mile north of the Intercounty Connector and two miles east of Georgia Avenue.