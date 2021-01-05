A man was slain Monday night in the Prince George’s County town of Capitol Heights, authorities said.

The man was found about 7:15 p.m. in the area of the 5800 block of Folgate Court, said Mark Cummings, the town police chief.

He said officers went there after shots were reported. The officers found the man fatally wounded. He died at the scene, Cummings said.

He said county police were investigating.