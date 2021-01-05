By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 5, 2021 at 6:33 a.m. UTCA man was slain Monday night in the Prince George’s County town of Capitol Heights, authorities said.The man was found about 7:15 p.m. in the area of the 5800 block of Folgate Court, said Mark Cummings, the town police chief.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe said officers went there after shots were reported. The officers found the man fatally wounded. He died at the scene, Cummings said.He said county police were investigating. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.