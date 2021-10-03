By Martin WeilToday at 7:08 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 7:08 p.m. EDTShare this storyThe body of a homicide victim was found Sunday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.The body was found about 5:20 p.m. in a home in the 3300 block of Navy Day Drive, in the Suitland area, said Officer Antonia Washington, a police spokeswoman. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightThe victim had suffered apparent trauma, but the nature of the trauma could not be learned immediately.The victim was an adult, but no other identifying information was available. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...