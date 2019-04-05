D.C. police said they have identified a homicide victim whose skeletal remains were found in Northeast in 1992.

They said that working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner they identified the remains as those of Steven Glover, 26.

The remains were found by workers Dec. 29, 1992 in the 3500 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive in Northeast, the police said. They said the medical examiner’s office determined in January 1993 that the death was a homicide and that the victim had been shot.

On Friday, the police said the victim was identified last month. It was not immediately clear how the identification was made more than 26 years after the remains were discovered.

It could not be learned when the victim was killed.

