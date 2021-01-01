Authorities described Johnson as unconscious and unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, suffering from injuries to his head.
Police said in a report the victim was unable to provide detectives with an account of what had happened. Authorities said he died in the hospital on Dec. 16.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide from complications of blunt force trauma. Police announced the ruling on Thursday, and said his death is among the 198 homicide victims from 2020.
No arrest has been made.