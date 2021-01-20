Police said Wright was shot multiple times in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition, police said a man shot Monday night in the Fort Totten area of Northwest Washington died on Tuesday.
That shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. in the unit block of Farragut Place NW, off New Hampshire Avenue and near Rock Creek Cemetery.
Police said they responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim, Delonte Wall, 30, of Northeast. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police said no arrests have been made in either killing, and authorities did not discuss apparent motives.