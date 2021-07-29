A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 12:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Mississippi Ave SE.

Police said the victim, identified as Dimitrie Jackson of Southeast, was found inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other details have been released.

Homicides in the District are up about 4 percent over last year’s pace.