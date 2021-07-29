D.C. police investigate a homicide. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)By Peter HermannToday at 9:52 a.m. EDTBy Peter HermannToday at 9:52 a.m. EDTShareA 31-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 12:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Mississippi Ave SE.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said the victim, identified as Dimitrie Jackson of Southeast, was found inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.No other details have been released.Homicides in the District are up about 4 percent over last year’s pace. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.