A man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington has been identified.Demeitri Anderson, 23, of Northeast, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Anderson was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE in front of a line of shops, according to police. No other details were provided, and no arrest has been made.There have been 183 homicides in the District this year, up 17 percent from 156 at this time in 2019.