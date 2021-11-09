Dameon Yates, 41, of Southeast, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested the male teenager and charged him as a juvenile with second-degree murder while armed. He is not identified because of his age.
Authorities did not release any other details about the killing and efforts to reach Yates’s relatives were not successful. Police did not comment on a possible motive.
There have now been 192 homicides in the District this year, a 12 percent increase from 2020.