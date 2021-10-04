As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made in any of the cases.
The firefighter, Garry Stanley Sr., who lived in Fort Washington, Md., was among three people shot shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, about a block from Nationals Park.
The other victims suffered injuries that police said did not appear life threatening.
A relative of Stanley reached Monday said the family did not want to speak publicly.
The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department released a brief statement over the weekend expressing its condolences but said it would not comment further. Stanley had been assigned to Station 824 in Accokeek, in Southern Maryland.
Police have not described the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive. A police report made public Monday said that in addition to the people shot, bullets struck windows of three apartments and damaged four parked vehicles.
Police returned to the neighborhood about 1:30 p.m. Monday to investigate another shooting that happened in the 1300 block of First Street SW, three blocks from where Stanley was shot two days earlier.
The victim of Monday’s shooting was not severely injured, according to police, who would not say if they thought the shootings might be related.
The latest killings bring to 159 the number of people slain in the District this year, an 11 percent increase over this time in 2020. The weekend violence came hours after D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Friday that the District was extending its summer crime prevention initiative into the fall as shootings and homicides continue to increase.
“We know that we are experiencing an unacceptable level of gun violence,” Bowser told reporters.
Hours later, just before midnight Friday, police said they responded to an assault in the 200 block of 53rd Street NE.
Police said they found Andre Robertson, 33, of Northeast, lying unconscious. He died at a hospital Saturday, police said Monday, announcing that his death was a homicide by blunt-force trauma.
Efforts to reach his relatives were unsuccessful, and police did not comment further on the case.
About 11:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to the first block of Forrester Street SW, where they said six people had been shot, including Temika Johnson, 35, who lived nearby.
The five other victims survived and were treated at hospitals.
The shooting occurred in the Bellevue neighborhood at the District’s southern tip, adjacent to the Washington Highlands community, one of the five high-crime areas selected for enhanced policing in the initiative that Bowser announced earlier that day.
Efforts to reach Johnson’s relatives were not successful.
