“This is something that literally keeps me up at night,” acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said during an appearance Friday on “The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi” on WAMU radio. There were 198 homicides in the District in 2020, the deadliest year in the city since 2004.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. inside a residential building in the 400 block of 37th Place SE. Police said they found two men who had been shot.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men, identified as Malik Morris, 21, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital where police said he died. The other man was hospitalized with injuries police said were critical.

Around the same time, police were dispatched to a report a man had been stabbed five miles away in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police said the man died at a hospital. His name had not been made public as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities did not comment on possible motives in the killings. No arrests have been made.

Contee said on the radio show that “the quickest way to stop homicides and shootings is to make arrests. And once we make arrests, hold those people accountable.” He said he wants every branch of government to make sure “they stay behind bars.”

Story continues below advertisement

The acting chief also told Nnamdi he wants officers to do “focused deterrence,” targeting the “bad actors who we know have guns in their hands and are pulling the triggers.”

Advertisement

Contee has said he is working to revamp the Gun Recovery Unit, made up of officers whose primary job is to confiscate illegal firearms. Some of their tactics have caused tension in communities, with critics saying they have made questionable stops and searches.

Contee, who has a confirmation hearing before the D.C. Council on May 4, told radio listeners he has met with members of the gun unit, changed its command and ordered new training.