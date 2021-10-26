Police said one recent killing was the result of a domestic dispute and another an argument between neighbors in an apartment building. On Saturday, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a hail of 58 bullets fired outside the Mayfair Mansions apartments, where she lived in Northeast Washington. Police said they do not believe that woman, Angela White-Hooks, was the intended target.
Authorities in the District have struggled to curtail violence as gun crimes mount. Police have fewer officers and are calling for more accountability in the criminal justice system as members of the D.C. Council emphasize a public health approach to fighting crime.
About 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police said they were called to a shooting inside a building in the 4900 block of G Street SE, just off Benning Road near Marshall Heights, and found a woman fatally shot in a hallway. She was identified as Dametrics Evans, 47, of Southeast.
Police said they also found a man who had been shot inside an apartment. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as critical and life-threatening.
Authorities said the shootings occurred during a dispute among neighbors. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Efforts to reach relatives of Evans were not successful; a family friend said they did not wish to talk.
About 10:30 p.m., police said they found a man stabbed in the 1600 block of 18th Street SE, in the Fairlawn community near the Anacostia Freeway and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said it appears two men stabbed each other, and one of them died. They said the men knew each other.
Authorities said the man who survived was recovering in a hospital and has been charged in the case. The identity of the man who died was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.
And shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said officers found the body of Keon Bonner, 40, of Northeast, in an alley in the 1500 block of Ogden Street NW in Columbia Heights. Police said he had been fatally stabbed.
A woman who identified herself as Bonner’s grandmother said on Tuesday she did not wish to comment.
Emily Davies and Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.