With homicides in D.C. rising for the fourth consecutive year, the District reached the century mark in killings six days earlier than it did in 2020, and according to the police union, earlier than it has since 2003. Homicides are up 3 percent from this time in 2020.
Police had not made arrests in the latest three killings by Monday evening and did not describe possible motives. The violence has once again left victims’ families with a tumble of emotions — grief, anger, confusion.
The mother of 34-year-old Vanessa Brooks-Williams, found shot to death inside her apartment in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE in Marshall Heights, said she never thought she would feel so numb.
But, Deborah Williams, 59, said from her home in North Carolina, “You have to remember the good and not allow depression, sorrow and grief into your life.”
The homicide count also became a subject in the political debate as D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday joined other city leaders and police executives meeting with President Biden at the White House to discuss gun crime prevention and other public safety issues.
The labor union representing D.C. police officers took a swipe at local lawmakers on Monday, blaming rising homicides on officers fleeing the force after the D.C. Council enacted laws starting last year in an effort to make policing more just and reduce officer misconduct.
A statement from the union said the new laws had a “chilling effect on professional and responsible policing” and have hindered efforts “to do the impactful and necessary tasks needed to apprehend violent criminals and protect communities.”
The police force has shrunk in recent years, down from about 3,800 in 2014 to a projected 3,460 at the end of this year, the smallest it has been in two decades.
Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) rejected linking lawmakers trying to reshape the police force amid a period of social and racial reckoning to a spike in violent crime, noting that violent crime is rising in many U.S. cities.
“I get that they don’t like the change in the national attitude about policing,” Mendelson said. “But to blame [homicides] on the council legislation, there’s nothing to back that up — to blame our regulations for what’s happening everywhere.”
At the same time, the council leader called the uptick in killings “very, very concerning,” and added, “Unfortunately, law enforcement isn’t as good as I’d like it to be at understanding the cause in the increase in homicides.”
Speaking after the event at the White House, Bowser told reporters her proposed budget for the coming fiscal year includes new hires of officers, though officials have previously said the number would not keep up with attrition.
“And next year, I actually think we’ll be able to do a little bit more,” she said of hiring. She noted that her budget allocates increased funding for alternative justice programs such as violence interrupters.
“And so I think from a city like ours, people care about safety, they care about fair policing and justice, and they care that the police and the community work together,” the mayor said.
The first of the trio of homicides occurred Thursday night in the 3300 block of Erie Street SE in the Naylor Gardens neighborhood. Police said Muntsier Sharfi, 24, of Bristow, Va., was shot in that block while inside a vehicle, which was found overturned two blocks away.
Sharfi had graduated in 2020 from the University of Virginia at Wise, about 400 miles from the District. A school spokesman said he earned a degree in management information systems. He also played three seasons for the Cavaliers football team as tight end and wide receiver.
When he was killed, Sharfi, known as Monty, was enrolled in the graduate program at Bowie State University in Maryland. He also was on that school’s football team, but did not have a chance to play because of coronavirus restrictions, a university spokeswoman said.
Two of Sharfi’s siblings said family members were too distraught to talk.
“Monty was a selfless, generous, loving, and a cheerful person who brightened the room with his presence,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe site confirmed as authentic by the victim’s brother. “Even though this tragedy has left us all confused we trust in God’s will.”
On Friday night, police said Willie Parker, 45, of Silver Spring was fatally shot and two other men were wounded in the 1400 block of 41st Street SE near Fort Dupont Park. Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m.
Parker, who also has an address in Southeast, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other men suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Efforts to reach Parker’s relatives were not successful.
Brooks-Williams was found dead in her Fitch Street apartment about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. Her sister, Rachel Malbon, said the family grew up for the most part in Prince George’s County, but Brooks-Williams moved with her mother to Montgomery County in Maryland before high school.
Brooks-Williams had gone to cosmetology school and made money doing hair in her apartment in Southeast. She was known in the large family as the goofy one, a cutup since a child when she would perform nightly skits.
Malbon said her sister once jested about naming her children “Chicken and Rice.” Said Malbon: “She was the life of the party.”
Malbon said the family has no idea who may have killed Brooks-Williams, whose body was found in her apartment’s living room. She had three children — 14-year old twins, male and female, and a 13-year-old boy — all of whom have been living with their grandmother in North Carolina since before the shooting.
She described her sister as “smart and funny” and said “she had a lot more to show. She would have made something with her life, but we’ll never get a chance to see that.”
Julie Zauzmer, Matt Viser and Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.