A suspect was arrested at the scene on a charge of second-degree murder, police said. The man was injured in the incident, according to authorities, and has not had his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.
No other information about the case was immediately available.
In another case, police said a 64-year-old man who was found beaten and critically injured on July 30 has died. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road NE. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. Police said the man died in a hospital Aug. 5.
No arrests have been made in that case.
There have been 119 homicides in the District this year, up 4 percent from this time in 2020.