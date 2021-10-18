Authorities did not provide many details but said Stuckey died at a hospital. Police said they arrested Tywan Morris, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Monday says the stabbing occurred during a dispute involving people who knew each other.
A relative of Stuckey said the family did not wish to speak publicly about the matter.
Police also said Monday that a man who had been shot Oct. 3 in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington died Sunday and that his death has been ruled a homicide.
Police identified the victim as Antonio McAllister of Northeast Washington. He was one of two men shot in the same incident in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE. The other victim survived.
Attempts to reach McAllister’s relatives were not successful.
The District has recorded 172 homicides this year, a 10 percent increase over this time in 2020. There were 198 homicides in the District in all of last year, a 16-year high.