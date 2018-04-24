Alwin Chen, 18, and the gun he allegedly brought to Clarksburg High School in Maryland. (Montgomery County Police)

An 18-year-old honor student set to plead guilty to bringing a loaded gun to his Maryland school did so out of a misguided attempt to guard against possible mass shooters, his attorneys said in court papers filed ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Alwin Chen’s “conduct was a product of altruistic intentions and remarkably poor teenage judgment,” the attorneys, David Felsen and Jill Michaels, wrote.

Chen has been in jail since his arrest on Feb. 15 at Clarksburg High School, north of Washington. He agreed to plead guilty this month to one count of possessing a handgun on school property. He is due in court at 3 p.m.

If a judge accepts the pending plea agreement, he could sentence Chen to as many as 34 additional months, according to court records, or release him from custody. Chen’s attorneys, in their court papers, argued for the latter.

They ticked off his accomplishments: good grades, letter-winner on the cross country team, three years in the Junior ROTC program. He had never been arrested before this case, they wrote, and hoped to either join the military or become a police officer.

“Alwin saw himself as a competent protector against perceived threats,” the attorneys wrote.

Prosecutors at the Montgomery State’s Attorney’s Office have not filed paperwork ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, which is not uncommon among lawyers in misdemeanor cases. It is not clear how much punishment they will seek.

In earlier filings, Assistant State’s Attorneys Frank Lazzaro and Gordon King wrote that state guidelines call for a sentence between no jail time and 24 months. The guidelines are not binding.

As part of the pending plea agreement, filed April 5, prosecutors have agreed to drop two other misdemeanor weapons charges against Chen. Court records indicate that detectives did not find that Chen had developed any specific plans or targets for the gun.

During their investigation, though, Chen told them he had regularly brought the loaded weapon to school. The 5-foot-6, 133-pound student, who just a month earlier had turned 18, said he carried the gun in his book bag or in a belt holster under an untucked shirt.

“The defendant described it as a regular occurrence,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant repeatedly stated that the reason he regularly brought the gun to school was to protect himself and other students in case there was a school shooting.”

Prior to his arrest, Chen lived with his parents and younger brother in a townhouse in Germantown. There were a number of guns there, including an AR-15 assault-style rifle, a pump shotgun and revolvers. Chen told detectives the weapons belonged to his father, but he had made modifications to them and learned how to shoot them at a range.

Chen wasn’t always a good student, struggling with Cs and several Ds in the 9th grade, according to records submitted by his attorneys. But the Junior ROTC program helped spark him. And by the 11th grade, Chen was notching all As and Bs and more recently had earned scholarship offers from three colleges, his attorneys wrote.

On Feb. 15, a police officer stationed at Clarksburg High School got a tip that Chen had brought a gun to school. The officer and school security officers got Chen out of his AP psychology class, carefully brought him to an office and asked whether there was anything in his book bag.

“A loaded Glock,’’ Chen said.

The student was polite and cooperative, according to authorities.

Chen told police that, given the threats of school shootings, he thought about applying for a “conceal/carry” permit but recognized he couldn’t because he wasn’t 21, the attorneys wrote.

“Alwin described that running and hiding, in the event of an active shooter, was not a logical decision,” Felsen and Michaels stated.

Detectives also read through a journal kept by Chen that, initially at least, raised concerns.

“I might start doing some vigilante operations,” Chen wrote on May 1, 2017, according to court papers. “I don’t plan on killing people, but I’m surely going to hit evil people.”

Those writings, and Chen’s admission that he’d brought the gun to school regularly, concerned District Judge John Moffett at an earlier court hearing. In late February, he ordered Chen held in jail pending further court proceedings.

In their court filing, Felsen and Michaels submitted letters of support from friends and those who know Chen. Several said he had developed a naive desire to be a “super-hero,” which may have outweighed his better judgment.

The attorneys cited two mental health evaluations that Chen has received in the jail.

“While Alwin presented as emotionally immature, with a poor self image, he did not present with any symptoms of major mental illness,” the attorneys wrote, adding that he had “no intention to hurt himself or others.”

“This is a high-school teen who is navigating normal social issues like dating, break-ups, grades, getting into a good college, popularity and friendships,” the attorneys wrote.