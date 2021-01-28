Buchanan said one person who was injured declined to go to the hospital; a second person was taken to a hospital with injuries officials described as minor.
The spokesman said the hospital — an acute long-term care facility in the 200 block of 7th Street NE — has been declared structurally sound, and no patients were forced to evacuate. He said hospital staff moved patients away from areas impacted by the blast.
The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Thursday. The fire department had initially tweeted that a generator had fallen through several floors and into the basement. Officials corrected that account a short time later to say the explosion occurred in the basement and reverberated up a shaft to the top floor.
Officials from BridgePoint Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.