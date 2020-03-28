Even in unusual times, some things may not change much, apparently including outbreaks of gunfire in urban areas. On Friday evening, shots were fired in the Washington area in places that included a major hospital.

That incident, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, occurred in the waiting area for the emergency room and “involved the discharge of a weapon by a patient.”

D.C. police took the patient into custody and a weapon was found, said hospital center spokeswoman So Young Pak. She said hospital security officers controlled the matter quickly. No injuries were reported.

Shots were also fired Friday evening near the Glenmont Metro station in Montgomery County, leading to two arrests after a car chase, county police said. Gunfire was also reported in a residential parking lot in Montgomery Village, the county police said. No injuries resulted from either incident, they said.