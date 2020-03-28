D.C. police took the patient into custody and a weapon was found, said hospital center spokeswoman So Young Pak. She said hospital security officers controlled the matter quickly. No injuries were reported.
Shots were also fired Friday evening near the Glenmont Metro station in Montgomery County, leading to two arrests after a car chase, county police said. Gunfire was also reported in a residential parking lot in Montgomery Village, the county police said. No injuries resulted from either incident, they said.