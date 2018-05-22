Two people are dead after a house fire in Fairfax County. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire)

A man and a woman died early Tuesday in a house fire in Fairfax County, officials said.

Their names were not released, pending the notification of family.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in the 11400 block of Popes Head Road, about three miles from George Mason University. When firefighters arrived, they faced heavy fire coming from all four sides of the single-family home, according to Battalion Chief Willie Bailey. The fire was put out in roughly 10 minutes, and rescuers found two people who had died.

It was an one-alarm fire, and about 30 firefighters were on the scene.

Another man and woman were injured in the blaze and transported to a hospital, Bailey said. One of them has critical and the other non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Fairfax County Fire.