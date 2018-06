A house fire in Poolesville, Md., left one woman injured. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

Authorities said a woman suffered burns in a house fire Monday in Poolesville, Md.

The incident happened around noon in the 15100 block of Sugarland Road near Partnership Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials with Montgomery County Fire said there was no immediate hydrant in the area, so a water supply task force had to help in putting out the blaze.