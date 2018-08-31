Three firefighters were taken to an area hospital after battling a blaze in Upper Marlboro, Md., officials said.

The fire broke out at a home around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 13900 block of Bishops Bequest Drive. Officials said an initial investigation shows the fire likely started in the garage of the two-story home. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two of the firefighters suffered heat-related problems, and one had a small burn. All their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The estimated loss is $125,000.